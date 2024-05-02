L3Harris Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Results: A Detailed Comparison with Analyst Estimates

Comprehensive Insights into L3Harris Technologies' Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $5.2 billion, marking a 17% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $5.105 billion.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income at $283 million; non-GAAP net income significantly higher at $584 million, both metrics reflecting robust operational performance.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS at $1.48, below the estimated $2.90; non-GAAP EPS at $3.06, exceeding the estimated $2.90.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin declined by 150 basis points to 7.3%, while adjusted segment operating margin improved by 80 basis points to 15.1%.
  • 2024 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS guidance increased from $12.40-$12.80 to $12.70-$13.05, reflecting confidence in continued strong performance.
  • Cash Flow: Experienced a significant decrease in cash from operations to ($104) million and adjusted free cash flow to ($156) million, due to working capital and capital expenditure timing.
  • Segment Performance: Notable revenue growth in Space & Airborne Systems by 6% and Communication Systems by 11%, while Integrated Mission Systems saw a slight decline of 2%.
Article's Main Image

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX, Financial) disclosed its first quarter 2024 financial results on April 25, 2024, through an 8-K filing. The company, a leader in the aerospace and defense sector, reported a revenue of $5.2 billion, which aligns closely with analyst expectations of $5.1 billion. However, the reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 surpassed the estimated $2.90, showcasing a robust financial performance.

1783597799997337600.png

Company Overview

L3Harris Technologies operates in the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market. The company's offerings include uncrewed aerial vehicles, sensors, and avionics, alongside military and commercial training services. It also maintains the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's communications infrastructure. A significant development in 2023 was the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, a major supplier of rocket motors to the space and defense industry.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's revenue saw a 17% increase compared to the previous year, driven largely by the acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne and organic growth in its Space and Airborne Systems segment. Despite these gains, the operating margin slightly decreased by 150 basis points to 7.3%, attributed to higher implementation costs and intangible amortization from the acquisition.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter stood at $584 million, translating to a non-GAAP EPS of $3.06, reflecting a 7% increase from the previous year's $2.86. This improvement was primarily due to higher adjusted segment operating income and a lower effective tax rate on non-GAAP income, although it was partially offset by lower pension income and higher interest expenses.

Segment Performance

The Space & Airborne Systems (SAS) segment reported a revenue increase of 6% to $1.75 billion, with operating margin improving by 100 basis points. This was largely due to enhanced operational performance and growth in Space Systems and classified programs. The Communication Systems segment also showed strong performance with an 11% revenue increase and a 110 basis point improvement in operating margin, driven by higher volumes in Tactical Communications and Integrated Vision Systems.

However, the Integrated Mission Systems segment experienced a slight revenue decline of 2%, attributed to lower ISR aircraft procurement activity, despite an improvement in operating margin.

Challenges and Outlook

While L3Harris Technologies has shown impressive growth, the company faces challenges such as higher implementation costs and the impacts of integrating Aerojet Rocketdyne. Nonetheless, the company has increased its profitability guidance for 2024, indicating confidence in its operational enhancements and strategic initiatives under the LHX NeXt program.

For the full year of 2024, L3Harris now expects non-GAAP EPS to range between $12.70 and $13.05, up from the previous guidance of $12.40 to $12.80. This adjustment reflects the company's strong start to the year and its effective management of operational challenges.

Investor and Analyst Perspectives

Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO of L3Harris, commented on the results, stating, "We're off to a strong start to 2024, reporting solid revenue with higher operating margin across all four segments. Our Trusted Disruptor strategy continues to drive demand for innovative, resilient, and mission-critical solutions aligned with national security needs." This statement underscores the company's strategic focus and its alignment with broader defense and security priorities.

In conclusion, L3Harris Technologies' first quarter results demonstrate a solid financial performance, with strategic acquisitions and organic growth contributing to revenue increases. Despite some operational cost challenges, the company's adjusted profitability outlook remains positive, reflecting confidence in its ongoing business strategies and market position.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from L3Harris Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.