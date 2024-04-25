Midland States Bancorp Inc Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results, Misses EPS Estimates

Financial Performance Trails Analyst Expectations Amid Rising Provision Expenses

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $11.7 million, falling short of the estimated $15.65 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.53 per diluted share, below the estimate of $0.73.
  • Revenue: Details not provided, comparison to the estimated $74.93 million cannot be made.
  • Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings: Amounted to $32.2 million, indicating operational performance before tax and loan loss provisions.
  • Net Interest Margin: Slightly decreased to 3.18% from 3.21% in the previous quarter.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Worsened to 58.0% from 55.2% in the prior quarter, indicating higher costs relative to revenue.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio: Improved to 8.60% from 8.40%, strengthening the bank's capital position.
Article's Main Image

On April 25, 2024, Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter earnings for the year, revealing figures that fell short of analyst expectations. The company reported net income available to common shareholders of $11.7 million, translating to earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, a significant drop from the estimated earnings of $0.73 per share. This report comes as part of the company's latest 8-K filing.

1783602139231318016.png

Midland States Bancorp Inc, a diversified financial holding company, offers a wide array of banking and financial services. These include commercial and consumer banking products, business equipment financing, and wealth management services. The company's primary revenue-generating segment, the Banking division, focuses on a broad spectrum of financial products and services targeted at both individuals and businesses.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The reported quarter saw a pre-tax, pre-provision earnings of $32.2 million. However, a substantial increase in provision expenses to $14.0 million, primarily due to a specific reserve of $8.0 million on a multi-family construction project, impacted the net income. This compares unfavorably to the provision expenses of $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Despite these challenges, the company noted improvements in its tangible book value, which increased by 0.4% from the previous quarter to $23.44, and a slight improvement in the common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 8.60%. The net interest margin slightly decreased to 3.18% from 3.21% in the prior quarter, reflecting the competitive and rising interest rate environment.

Operational and Strategic Developments

During the quarter, Midland States Bancorp continued to refine its loan portfolio, reducing its exposure to equipment finance loans and consumer loans, which saw a decrease of $54.5 million and $98.1 million, respectively. This strategic shift is part of the company's broader objective to manage balance sheet risks and enhance loan quality amidst economic uncertainties.

President and CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig commented on the quarter's performance, stating,

Our first quarter reflects strong pre-tax, pre-provision results and our ongoing ability to deliver increased fee income and strong expense control. While our pre-tax pre-provision results generate solid profitability, we did increase our reserves to reflect an increase in nonperforming loans."

Asset and Loan Quality

The asset quality metrics showed some deterioration, with non-performing loans increasing to $105.0 million at the end of the quarter, up from $56.4 million at the end of 2023. This increase was mainly attributed to four loans totaling $47.4 million. The allowance for credit losses also saw an uptick, standing at $78.1 million or 1.31% of total loans, compared to 1.12% at the end of December 2023.

Looking Ahead

Despite the mixed financial results, Midland States Bancorp remains committed to its conservative lending strategy and the expansion of its wealth management division. The company's focus on maintaining a robust capital position and managing its expense base aligns with its long-term strategic goals aimed at shareholder value maximization.

For detailed financial figures and operational insights, stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and supplementary data provided in the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Midland States Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.