First Business Financial Services Inc. Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Misses EPS Estimates

FBIZ's Q1 Earnings Show Growth in Loans and Deposits but Fall Short on EPS

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $8.6 million, falling short of the estimated $9.13 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $1.04, below the estimated $1.12.
  • Revenue: Totalled $36.28 million, slightly below the estimated $37.58 million.
  • Loan Growth: Loans increased by $60.6 million or 8.5% annualized, indicating robust expansion across products and geographies.
  • Core Deposit Growth: Average core deposits grew to a record $2.346 billion, reflecting a 17.6% annualized increase from the previous quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: Experienced a decrease to 3.58%, reflecting ongoing industry-wide compression.
  • Tangible Book Value: Grew by 12.9% annualized, showcasing strong earnings generation and effective balance sheet management.
Article's Main Image

On April 25, 2024, First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing a mixed financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income of $8.6 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04, falling short of analyst expectations of $1.12 per share. Despite this, FBIZ demonstrated robust growth in its loan and deposit portfolios.

1783602646511415296.png

First Business Financial Services Inc operates as a bank holding company specializing in commercial banking products focused on small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high-net-worth individuals. The company's comprehensive suite of services includes commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and treasury management, among others.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The first quarter saw FBIZ achieving significant growth in its core business areas. Loans increased by $60.6 million, marking an 8.5% annualized growth rate, while core deposits grew by $98.8 million or 17.6% annualized. This growth underscores the company's strong market position and ongoing expansion efforts across its product lines and geographies.

Despite these gains, the company's net interest income saw a slight decrease of $29,000 from the previous quarter, totaling $29.51 million. This was primarily due to a reduction in net interest margin, which fell from 3.69% to 3.58%. The competitive deposit rate environment and industry-wide margin compression were significant factors affecting the net interest income.

Operational and Strategic Challenges

FBIZ's CEO, Corey Chambas, highlighted the challenges posed by the competitive deposit rates and the external pressure of interest rates which are beyond the company's control. However, he also noted the effectiveness of FBIZ's match-funded balance sheet strategy in maintaining a stable net interest margin. The focus on growing higher-yielding niche commercial and industrial loan portfolios is expected to support a higher baseline net interest margin going forward.

The bank's strategy includes a significant emphasis on integrating technology and talent, aiming to drive double-digit growth in loans, deposits, fee income, and top-line revenue. This approach is expected to ensure sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.

Financial Position and Outlook

FBIZ's balance sheet remains robust with total assets increasing to $3.53 billion as of March 31, 2024. The bank's equity stood strong, with tangible book value per share growing by 12.9% annually. Looking ahead, FBIZ plans to manage its loan growth towards a long-term target of 10%, reflecting confidence in its operational strategies and market conditions.

The company's efficiency ratio worsened slightly to 63.76% from 58.34% in the previous quarter, indicating higher operating costs as a percentage of revenue. This increase is attributed to higher compensation and technology investment costs, necessary for supporting expanded operations and infrastructure.

Investor Considerations

While FBIZ's earnings per share fell short of analyst estimates, its strong performance in loan and deposit growth, coupled with strategic initiatives for future growth, may hold appeal for long-term investors. The bank's focus on niche markets and operational efficiency, alongside its proactive management of market challenges, positions it as a noteworthy contender in the commercial banking sector.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to view the detailed investor presentation available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, which will further elaborate on FBIZ's strategic initiatives and financial health.

For detailed financial figures and additional information, refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Business Financial Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.