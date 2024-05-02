Market Today: Alphabet Soars on Earnings Beat, Intel's Guidance Disappoints

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Market Overview

The stock market experienced a mixed day, with major indices recovering from significant early losses to close with only modest declines. Initially, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average saw drops of 1.6%, 2.3%, and 1.8% respectively, but ended the day with losses ranging from 0.5% to 1.0%. The early downturn was influenced by negative earnings reactions for key companies and concerns over economic growth and Federal Reserve rate policies.

Market Movers

  • Negative earnings reports from Meta Platforms (META, Financial), IBM (IBM, Financial), and Caterpillar (CAT, Financial) significantly impacted the market.
  • Economic reports indicating weaker growth and higher inflation, alongside strong labor market data, led to a spike in yields.
  • The $44 billion 7-year note sale saw strong demand, helping to stabilize the market.

Sector Performance

Despite early declines, several sectors managed to close with gains:

  • Materials: +0.7%
  • Energy: +0.5%
  • Industrials: +0.3%
  • Utilities: +0.3%
  • Information Technology: +0.2%, with semiconductor stocks showing particular strength, partly due to anticipated benefits from AI investments by Meta.

Market Indices Year-to-Date Performance

  • S&P 500: +5.8%
  • Nasdaq Composite: +4.0%
  • S&P Midcap 400: +3.8%
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average: +1.1%
  • Russell 2000: -2.3%

Economic Data Insights

Today's economic data highlighted ongoing strength in the labor market and presented a mix of weaker growth and higher inflation, hinting at potential stagflation concerns. Notably:

  • The labor market remains robust, with employers hesitant to cut jobs, reflecting optimism about demand.
  • The Q1 GDP report showed disappointing growth and inflation rates, challenging the Federal Reserve's rate cut considerations.

Looking Ahead

Key economic reports to watch include March Personal Income and Spending, PCE Prices, and the Final April University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Additionally, international market performances and commodity prices will continue to influence market sentiment.

Guru Stock Picks

Smead Value Fund has made the following transactions:

  • Add in QCOM by 1.91%

Today's News

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) experienced a significant surge, climbing 12% following its impressive first-quarter earnings report. The tech giant surpassed analyst expectations with a 15% revenue increase, highlighted by a strong performance in YouTube ads and continued momentum in its Cloud segment. CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the company's robust performance across Search, YouTube, and Cloud, marking the beginning of its "Gemini era."

Intel (INTC, Financial), on the other hand, faced a downturn as its future outlook failed to meet market expectations. Despite reporting better-than-anticipated results for the first quarter, its guidance for the upcoming quarter fell short of analyst predictions, causing shares to drop over 6% in extended trading. This report marks Intel's first under a new reporting structure, with notable growth in its client computing revenue.

Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) also made headlines with its third-quarter earnings, surpassing expectations with a 17.1% year-on-year revenue increase. The company's performance was driven by growth across its productivity, business processes, and cloud segments, with shares rising 5%. Microsoft's forward-looking guidance is keenly awaited by investors.

Roku (ROKU, Financial) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, with revenue increasing 19% year-over-year. The company saw a significant rise in platform revenue and streaming households, contributing to an 11% increase in its stock price.

Snap (SNAP, Financial) announced a notable 24% jump in its shares after reporting a 20.3% year-over-year revenue increase in the first quarter. The company exceeded expectations with its non-GAAP EPS and provided an optimistic revenue guidance for the next quarter, reflecting strong advertiser engagement and growth in Snapchat+ subscribers.

Teladoc Health (TDOC, Financial) shared its first-quarter results, showing a slight revenue increase and a narrower loss than expected, leading to a 3.53% rise in its shares. The company offered a positive outlook for the coming quarter, highlighting growth in its Integrated Care segment.

Atlassian (TEAM, Financial) outperformed expectations with a 30% year-on-year revenue increase in the third quarter, driven by strong subscription revenue growth. The company's shares responded positively to the news, reflecting investor confidence in its long-term prospects.

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) experienced a 4% decline amid reports of nearing a deal with Skydance Media, valuing the latter at $5B. The potential merger aims to strengthen Paramount's position in the entertainment industry.

Gilead Sciences (GILD, Financial) reported a 5.4% revenue increase in the first quarter, driven by sales in its HIV, Oncology, and Liver Disease segments. The company updated its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in its product lineup.

KLA (KLAC, Financial) announced third-quarter results that beat expectations, with a slight year-over-year revenue decrease. The company provided optimistic guidance for the fourth quarter, expecting revenue and earnings per share to increase.

Western Digital (WDC, Financial) surpassed third-quarter financial expectations, reporting a 23.6% year-over-year revenue increase. However, shares fell nearly 5% as the company projected a cautious outlook for the next quarter.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ, Financial) reported a disappointing first-quarter performance, missing profit estimates and highlighting increased vehicle depreciation costs. Shares hit a 52-week low following the announcement.

Edwards Lifesciences (EW, Financial) delivered strong first-quarter results, with a 9.6% revenue increase driven by growth in TAVR and TMTT sales. The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance, signaling optimism for continued growth.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX, Financial) reported a 16.6% revenue increase in the first quarter, exceeding market expectations. The company raised its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting strong order intake and operational efficiency.

Kinsale Capital (KNSL, Financial) announced a 41.7% year-over-year revenue increase for the first quarter, with significant growth in gross written premiums and net investment income. The company's strong performance led to an increase in its shares.

T-Mobile US (TMUS, Financial) reported a slight year-over-year revenue decrease in the first quarter but exceeded earnings expectations. The company raised its full-year guidance, driven by strong customer additions and improved core adjusted EBITDA.

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.