Senior Vice President - General Counsel Brian Ellis has sold 4,000 shares of Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial) on April 24, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $250.01 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,000,040. Danaher Corp is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands have unparalleled leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and applied solutions. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares of Danaher Corp and has not made any purchase of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Danaher Corp shows a pattern of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Danaher Corp's shares were trading at $250.01 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $182.06 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 41.66, which is above both the industry median of 31.24 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $205.39, Danaher Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

