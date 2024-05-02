Insights into Smead Value Fund Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Investment Moves and Stock Positions

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Smead Capital Management, has disclosed its N-PORT filing for the first quarter of 2024, revealing strategic investment decisions. The Fund, steered by Lead Portfolio Manager Bill Smead alongside Co-Portfolio Managers Tony Scherrer, CFA, and Cole Smead, CFA, targets long-term capital appreciation by investing in U.S. large-cap companies. It operates with a concentrated portfolio approach, holding approximately 25-30 stocks, and adheres to a stringent investment criteria that emphasizes economic need, competitive advantage, profitability, free cash flow, intrinsic value, shareholder-friendly management, robust balance sheets, and strong insider ownership.

Key Position Increases

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) has bolstered its positions in a total of 27 stocks during the quarter. Noteworthy increases include:

APA Corp (APA, Financial) saw the addition of 1,181,875 shares, bringing the total to 5,826,669 shares. This move marks a substantial 25.45% increase in share count and a 0.68% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $173,576,470.

Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial) experienced an increase of 44,794 shares, resulting in a total of 2,447,164 shares. This adjustment reflects a 1.86% increase in share count, with a total value of $387,899,970.

Portfolio Overview

As of the first quarter of 2024, Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio encompasses 27 stocks. The top holdings are notably concentrated in 7.46% in Lennar Corp (LEN), 6.75% in D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial), 6.45% in Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial), 6.43% in American Express Co (AXP, Financial), and 6.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial). The Fund's investments are primarily distributed across nine industries, including Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, Energy, Real Estate, Healthcare, Industrials, Consumer Defensive, Technology, and Communication Services, showcasing a diversified yet focused approach to sector allocation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.