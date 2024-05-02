Salesforce Inc (CRM, Financial), a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham sold 4,204 shares of the company on April 24, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $278 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,168,712. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 569,004 shares of Salesforce Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed in the company's insider trading history, with a total of 361 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Salesforce Inc's stock was trading at $278 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $264.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 65.03, which is above the industry median of 26.965 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GuruFocus Value of $247.66, indicating that Salesforce Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the consistent selling by insiders may be a point of interest. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the individual circumstances of each insider transaction. For more detailed information on insider trades at Salesforce Inc, interested parties can refer to the SEC Filing.

