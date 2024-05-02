Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG, Financial), a leader in architectural products and services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer Curtis Dobler sold 3,797 shares of the company on April 23, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Apogee Enterprises Inc specializes in the design and development of architectural glass, aluminum framing systems, and installation services. They cater to both the commercial and residential construction markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,675 shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 9 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc were trading at $60.46, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.354 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.02, which is below both the industry median of 15.585 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.23, indicating that Apogee Enterprises Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $49.29. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell may attract the attention of investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. It is important to note that insider transactions are just one aspect to consider when evaluating a potential investment.

Investors and analysts often look at insider transactions as part of a broader analysis, which includes financial performance, industry trends, and broader market movements. For those interested in following Apogee Enterprises Inc's insider transactions and valuation metrics, further details can be found on the company's GuruFocus summary page.

