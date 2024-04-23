Director Mano Koilpillai Sells Shares of Argan Inc (AGX)

Director Mano Koilpillai has sold 2,700 shares of Argan Inc (AGX, Financial) on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,700 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Argan Inc is a holding company that conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates, Atlantic Projects Company Limited, The Roberts Company, Inc., and Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. These subsidiaries are primarily engaged in providing a full range of engineering, procurement, and construction services for power plants and other infrastructure projects.

The insider transaction history for Argan Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 1 insider buy and 7 insider sells recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Argan Inc were trading at $61.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $810.426 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.61, which is above both the industry median of 15.585 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.11, with a GF Value of $55.90, indicating that Argan Inc is considered Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Argan Inc may find the insider selling activity to be a point of interest as they assess the company's stock performance and valuation.

