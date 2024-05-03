Insider Sell: EVP - Global Sales Steven Sear Sells 15,806 Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial), a major American airline, with its headquarters and largest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, has seen a recent insider transaction. On April 24, 2024, Executive Vice President - Global Sales Steven Sear sold 15,806 shares of the company at an average price of $47.9 per share. The transaction resulted in a total value of $757,007.4. This sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,935 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates a total of 3 insider buys and 12 insider sells. 1783649961246879744.png The market capitalization of Delta Air Lines Inc stands at $32.188 billion, with the stock trading at $47.9 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 6.41, which is lower than the industry median of 13.815 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1783649998815260672.png According to the GuruFocus Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that it is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Delta Air Lines Inc's GF Value is currently estimated at $48.55, slightly above the trading price of the insider's recent sell. The sale by Executive Vice President - Global Sales Steven Sear is a notable insider transaction for investors following Delta Air Lines Inc. As always, insider transactions are only one factor to consider when evaluating potential investments, and investors should conduct their own research and analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
