Q1 2024 Kirby Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Kirby Corporation 2024 First Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over today to Kurt Niemietz, Kirby's VP of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.



Kurt A. Niemietz - Kirby Corporation - VP of IR & Treasurer



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Kirby Corporation 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. With me today are David Grzebinski, Kirby's President and Chief Executive Officer; Raj Kumar, Kirby's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Christian O'Neil, President of Kirby's Marine Transportation Group.



A slide presentation for today's conference call as well as the earnings release, which was issued earlier today can be found on our website. During this conference call, we may refer to certain non-GAAP or adjusted financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial