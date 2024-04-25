Q1 2024 United Rentals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the United Rentals Investor Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.



Before we begin, please note that the company's press release, comments made on today's call and responses to your questions contain forward-looking statements. The company's business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control, and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected.



A summary of these uncertainties is included in the safe harbor statement contained in the company's press release. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks, please refer to the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as to subsequent filings with the SEC. You can access these filings on the company's website at www.unitedrentals.com.



Please note that United Rentals has no obligation and makes no commitment to update or publicly release any revisions to