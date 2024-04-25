Q1 2024 Sanofi SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Paul Hudson - Sanofi - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. It's Paul Hudson, the CEO of Sanofi. Welcome to the Q1 2024 conference call. You can find the slides of this call on the sanofi.com Investors page.



I'd like to remind you that the information presented in this call contains forward-looking statements which is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. I encourage you to read the disclaimer in our presentation. In addition, I refer you to our Form 20-F on file with the SEC (foreign language) for a description of these risk factors.



I'm pleased to welcome our new CFO, FranÃ§ois to the presentation, and FranÃ§ois will be followed by Houman, our Head of R&D on the pipeline.



For Q&A, we have Brian, Olivier, Thomas and Julie to cover the global business units and Roy our GC. (Operator Instructions).



Let's turn to the business. We had an excellent start in 2024 with 7% sales growth, in line with our fast-moving portfolio transformation, our growth was driven by launches, including new and existing