Q1 2024 Ternium Argentina SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

SebastiÃ¡n MartÃ­,Ternium Argentina SA-IR



Good morning and thank you for joining us today. My name is Sebastian Marti and I am Ternium's Global IR and Compliance Senior Director. Ternium released yesterday its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. This call is complementary to that presentation.



Joining me today are Ternium's Chief Executive Officer, Maximo Vedoya; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Pablo Brizzio, who will discuss Ternium's business environment and performance. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session.