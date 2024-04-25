Q1 2024 Waste Connections Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Waste Connections, Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Ron Mittelstaedt, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Ronald J. Mittelstaedt - Waste Connections, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Okay. Thank you, operator, and good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to this conference call to discuss our first quarter results and to provide a detailed outlook for the second quarter. I'm joined this morning by Mary Anne Whitney, our CFO, and several other members of our senior management. We are extremely pleased by the strong start to the year, driving better-than-expected operating and financial results, which, along with recently completed acquisitions, positions us well for the remainder of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 160 basis points to 31.4% in the seasonally weakest quarter of the year puts us on track to exceed our industry-leading full year margin outlook of 32.7%,