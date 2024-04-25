Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Phinia Q1 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Finally, a reminder that this conference is also being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Gordon Muir, Vice President and Treasurer. Please go ahead.
Gordon Muir -
Thank you, Pauly, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us. Our conference call materials were issued this morning and are available on Phinia's Investor Relations website, including a slide deck that we'll be referencing in our remarks. We're also broadcasting this call via webcast.
Joining us today are Brady Ericson, CEO; and Chris Gropp, CFO.
During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in our SEC filings.
And with that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Brady.
Brady D. Ericson
Q1 2024 Phinia Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...