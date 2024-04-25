Q1 2024 Union Pacific Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:45PM GMT

Vincenzo James Vena - Union Pacific Corporation - CEO & Director



Thanks, Rob, and good morning to everyone. Beautiful day in Omaha, 60 degrees, a little bit of rain. It is absolutely perfect for railroading. So why don't we get started? And thank you for joining us today to discuss Union Pacific's first quarter results.



I'm joined in Omaha by our Chief Financial Officer, Jennifer Hamann; our Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Kenny Rocker; and our Executive Vice President of Operations, Eric Gehringer.



As you'll hear from the team, we continue to