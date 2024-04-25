Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Christin O'Donnell, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Christin O'Donnell - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to LabCorp's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. As detailed in today's press release, there will be a replay of this conference call available via telephone and Internet. With me today are Adam Schechter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn Eisenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.labcorp.com, we posted both our press release and an Investor Relations presentation with additional