Q1 2024 Darling Ingredients Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Darling Ingredients Inc. Conference Call to discuss the company's First Quarter 2024 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded. I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Suann Guthrie. Please go ahead.



Suann Guthrie - Darling Ingredients Inc. - SVP, IR & Sustainability and Global Communications



Thank you. Thank you for joining the Darling Ingredients First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Here with me today are Mr. Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Brad Phillips, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Bob Day, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Matt Jansen, Chief Operating Officer of North America.



Our first quarter 2024 earnings news release and slide presentation are available on the Investor page under Events and Presentations tab on our corporate website and will be joined by a transcript of this call once it is available.



During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections and other statements about future events.