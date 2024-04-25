Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Citizens BancShares First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce the host of this conference call, Ms. Deanna Hart Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Deanna W. Hart - First Citizens BancShares, Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning. Welcome to First Citizens first quarter earnings call.



Joining me on the call today our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Frank Holding; and Chief Financial Officer, Craig Nix. They will provide first core business and financial update referencing our earnings call presentation, which you can find on our website.



Our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. We assume no obligation to update such statements. These risks are outlined on Page 3.



We will also reference non