Q1 2024 Northrop Grumman Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Northrop Grumman's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Mr. Todd Ernst, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Todd B. Ernst - Northrop Grumman Corporation - Corporate VP of IR



Thanks, Josh, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Northrop Grumman's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. We'll refer to a presentation that is posted on our IR website this morning. Before we start, matters discussed on today's call, including guidance and outlooks for 2024 and beyond, reflect the company's judgment based on information available at the time of this call. They constitute forward-looking statements pursuant to safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws.



Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and our SEC filings. These risks and