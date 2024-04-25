Q1 2024 Integer Holdings Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Kathleen, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the first quarter 2024 Integer Holdings Corporation earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Senn, Senior Vice President, Strategy Business Development, and Investor Relation.



Andrew Senn - Integer Holdings Corp - Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development and IR



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us, and welcome to Integer's fourth-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Joe Dziedzic, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Diron Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, the results and the data we discussed today reflect the consolidated results of Integer for the periods indicated. During our call, we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the appendix of today's presentation, today's earnings