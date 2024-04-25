Q1 2024 Independence Realty Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Lauren Torres - Independence Realty Trust Inc - IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to review Independence Realty First Quarter 2024 financial. On the call with me today are Scott Schaeffer, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Daley, EVP of Operations and People; Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer; and Janice Richards, SVP of Operations.



Before I turn the call over to Scott, I'd