Apr 25, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Abby, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Erin Johnston, Senior Vice President of Finance. You may begin.



Erin Johnston - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - Senior Vice President, Finance



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the Choice Properties' Q1 2024 Conference Call. I'm joined here this morning by Rael Diamond, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mario Barrafato, Chief Financial Officer and Niall Collins, Chief Operating Officer. Rael will start the call today by providing a brief recap of our first quarter performance and provide an update on our transaction and development activity in the quarter.



Now, we'll discuss our operational results followed by Mario who will conclude the call with a review of our financial results before