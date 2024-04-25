Apr 25, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB - Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Hello, and welcome to Bulten's presentation for the first quarter this year. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm the Senior Vice President for Corporate Communication and Investor Relations. Presenting the report today, our Bulten's as Acting President and CEO, Christina Hallin usually is called Hallin and our CFO, Anna Akerblad. As usual, you will be able to ask questions after the presentation both on the web as well as in the telephone conference.
I will now hand over to Tina. Welcome Tina.
Christina Hallin - Bulten AB - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you, Ulrika. It is the first time you meet me here so I take the chance to give you a short introduction. I am a long timer within AB Volvo with senior positions here in Gothenburg as well as in Asia, I have and have had several board assignments were a Bulten is one since 2020.
And lately almost three years as a CEO in a mid-size industrial company. I left SEM
Q1 2024 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...