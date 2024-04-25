Q1 2024 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB - Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's presentation for the first quarter this year. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm the Senior Vice President for Corporate Communication and Investor Relations. Presenting the report today, our Bulten's as Acting President and CEO, Christina Hallin usually is called Hallin and our CFO, Anna Akerblad. As usual, you will be able to ask questions after the presentation both on the web as well as in the telephone conference.



I will now hand over to Tina. Welcome Tina.



Christina Hallin - Bulten AB - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Ulrika. It is the first time you meet me here so I take the chance to give you a short introduction. I am a long timer within AB Volvo with senior positions here in Gothenburg as well as in Asia, I have and have had several board assignments were a Bulten is one since 2020.



And lately almost three years as a CEO in a mid-size industrial company. I left SEM