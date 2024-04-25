Q1 2024 Oshkosh Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Oshkosh Corporation First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Pat Davidson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Oshkosh Corporation. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Patrick N. Davidson - Oshkosh Corporation - SVP of IR



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Earlier today, we published our first quarter 2024 results. A copy of that release is available on our website at oshkoshcorp.com. Today's call is being webcast and is accompanied by a slide presentation, which includes a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures that we will use during this call and is also available on our website. The audio replay and slide presentation will be available on the website for approximately 12 months.



Please refer now to Slide 2 of that presentation. Our remarks that follow, including answers to your questions, contain statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within