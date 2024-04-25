Q1 2024 CNX Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the CNX Resources, first Quarter 2024, Q&A conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyler Lewis, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Please go ahead.



Tyler Lewis - CNX Resources Corp - VP of IR



Thanks and good morning, everybody.



Welcome to CNX's, first quarter Q&A conference call.



Today we will be answering questions related to our first quarter results.



This morning, we posted to our Investor Relations website, an updated slide presentation, and detailed first quarter earnings release data such as quarterly E&P data, financial statements and non-GAAP reconciliations, which can be found in a document titled 1Q 2024, earnings results and supplemental information of CNX Resources.



Also, we posted to our Investor Relations website, our prepared remarks for the quarter, which we hope everyone had a chance to read before the call, as the call today will be used exclusively for Q