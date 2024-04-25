Q1 2024 A O Smith Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Helen E. Gurholt - A. O. Smith Corporation - VP of IR and Financial Planning & Analysis



Good morning, and welcome to the A. O. Smith First Quarter Conference Call. I'm Helen Gurholt, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis. Joining me today are Kevin Wheeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Lauber, Chief Financial Officer.



In order to provide improved transparency into the operating results of our business, we provided non-GAAP measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment earnings and adjusted corporate expenses exclude the impact of impairment expenses. Reconciliations from GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures