Q1 2024 Xcel Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Paul Andrew Johnson - Xcel Energy Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer



Good morning, and welcome to Xcel Energy's 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me today are Bob Frenzel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Van Abel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, we have other members of the management team in the room to answer questions if needed.



This morning, we will review our '24 first quarter results and highlights, discuss recent