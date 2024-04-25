Q1 2024 Tractor Supply Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Tractor Supply Company's conference call to discuss First Quarter 2024 Results. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that reproduction of this call, in whole or in part, is not permitted without written authorization of Tractor Supply Company. And as a reminder, this call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mrs. Mary Winn Pilkington, Senior Vice President of Investor and Public Relations for Tractor Supply Company. Mary Winn, please go ahead.



Mary Winn Pilkington - Tractor Supply Company - SVP of IR & Public Relations



Thank you, Alissa, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the time to join us today. On the call today are Hal Lawton, our CEO; and Kurt Barton, our CFO. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call up for your questions. Seth Estep, our EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer, will join us for the question-and-answer session.



Please note that we've made a supplemental slide presentation available on our website to