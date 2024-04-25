Q1 2024 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Michael McCarthy - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me here in Miami are Jason Liberty, our Chief Executive Officer; Naftali Holtz, our Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.



Before we get started, I would like to note that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to our earnings release issued this morning