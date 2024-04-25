Q1 2024 Eagle Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Eric Newell, Chief Financial Officer of EagleBancorp Inc. Please go ahead.



Eric Newell - Eagle Bancorp Inc - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Good morning. This is Eric Newell, Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Bancorp.



Before we get begin the presentation, I would like to remind everyone that some of the comments made during this call are forward-looking statements. We cannot make any promises about future performance and caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year and current reports on Form 8-K including earnings presentation slides identify risk factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements made this