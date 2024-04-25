Q1 2024 Asbury Automotive Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Chris Reeves - Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. - VP of Finance & IR



Welcome to Asbury Automotive Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. The press release detailing Asbury's first quarter results was issued earlier this morning and is posted on our website at investors.asburyauto.com. Participating with me today are David Hult, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dan Clara, our Senior Vice President of Operations; and Michael Welch, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.