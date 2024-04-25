Q2 2024 MarineMax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to MarineMax, Inc Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Scott Solomon of the company's Investor Relations firm Sharon Merrill Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.



Scott Solomon -



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Hosting today's call are Brett McGill, MarineMax's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike McLamb, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



Brett will begin the call by discussing MarineMax's operating highlights. Mike will review the financial results. And then management will be happy to take your questions. The earnings release and supplemental presentation can be found at investor.marinemax.com.



With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.



Michael H. McLamb - MarineMax, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO, Secretary & Director



Thank you, Scott. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. I'd like to start by reminding you that