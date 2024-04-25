Q1 2024 Tri Pointe Homes Inc (Delaware) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Tri Pointe's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the host -- call over to your host, David Lee, General Counsel. Thank you. You may begin.



David Lee - Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. - VP, General Counsel, Secretary & IR



Good morning and welcome to TRI Pointe Homes earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, the company released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Documents detailing these results, including a slide deck, are available at www.tripointehomes.com through the Investors link and under the Events and Presentations tab.



Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made on this call, which are not historical facts, including statements concerning future financial and operating