Q1 2024 ADT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Elizabeth Landers - ADT Inc. - IR Officer



Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's call to discuss ADT's first quarter 2024 results. Speaking on today's call will be ADT's Chairman, President and CEO, Jim DeVries; and our Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Likosar. Following the prepared remarks, we'll take analyst questions. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and slide presentation of our financial results. These materials are available on our website at investor.adt.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that beginning in the third quarter of 2023, the Commercial business is reported as discontinued operation. Financials and metrics for current and historical periods discussed