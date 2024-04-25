Q1 2024 Newmont Corporation Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Thomas Ronald Palmer - Newmont Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thomas Ronald Palmer - Newmont Corporation - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. Today, I'm joined by my executive leadership team, including Natascha Viljoen and Karyn Overman and will all be available to answer your questions at the end of the call.



Before we begin today, I'd like to take a moment to remember the 3 colleagues who sadly lost their lives working for Newmont this year. Ike Cobbina Morrison or Cobe, as he was known to his friends and colleagues was a dedicated and hard-working member of our Ahafo North project team and a natural leader. Cobe was a son, a husband, a father, a dear friend to