Q1 2024 Teck Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Fraser Phillips, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Analysis.



H. Fraser Phillips - Teck Resources Limited - SVP of IR & Strategic Analysis



Thanks, Kaylene. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Teck's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Please note, today's call contains forward-looking statements. Various risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to vary. Teck does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Please refer to Slide 2 for the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements. In addition, we will reference various non-GAAP measures throughout this call. Explanations and reconciliations regarding these measures can be found in our MD&A and the latest press release on our website.