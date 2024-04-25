Q1 2024 O'Reilly Automotive Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Matthew, and I'll be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Jeremy Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher, you may begin.



Jeremy Adam Fletcher - O'Reilly Automotive - Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. During today's conference call, we will discuss our first quarter 2024 results and our outlook for the remainder of the year. After our prepared comments, we will host a question-and-answer period.



Before we begin this morning, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today contain forward-looking statements, and we intend to be covered by and we claim the protection under the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as estimate, may, could, will, believe, expect, would, consider,