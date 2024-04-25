Q1 2024 Community Health Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Community Health Systems first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Anton Hie, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Anton Hie - Community Health Systems Inc - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Chuck. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Community Health Systems' first quarter 2024 conference call. Joining me on today's call are Tim Hingtgen, Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Hammons, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Lynn Simon, President, Healthcare Innovation and Chief Medical Officer.



Before we begin, I must remind everyone that this conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements, including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks which are described in headings such as Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K