Q1 2024 First American Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the First American Financial Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. (Operator Instructions). A copy of today's press release is available on First American's website at www.firstam.com/investor.



Please note that this call is being recorded and will be available for replay from the company's investor website and for a short time by dialing (877) 660-853 or (201) 612-7415 and enter the conference ID 13745815.



And we will now turn the call over to Craig Barberio, Vice President, Investor Relations, to make an introductory statement.



Craig Barberio - First American Financial Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to First American's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2024. Joining us today on the call will be our Chief Executive Officer, Ken DeGiorgio; and Mark Seaton, Executive Vice