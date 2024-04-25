Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Antero Resources First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce Brendan Krueger, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer of Antero Resources and Chief Financial Officer of Antero Midstream. Thank you. You may begin.
Brendan E. Krueger - Antero Resources Corporation - VP of Finance & Treasurer
Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Antero's First Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights, and then we'll open it up for Q&A.
I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteroresources.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.
Today's call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding
Q1 2024 Antero Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
