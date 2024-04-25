Q1 2024 Antero Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Brendan E. Krueger - Antero Resources Corporation - VP of Finance & Treasurer



Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Antero's First Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights, and then we'll open it up for Q&A.



I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our website at www.anteroresources.com, where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.



Today's call may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding