Q1 2024 First Internet Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day everyone, and welcome to the First Internet Bancorp earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2024. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the conference over to Larry Clark from Financial Profiles, Inc. Please go ahead, Mr. Clark.



Larry Clark - Financial Profiles, Inc. - Investor Relations



Thank you, Selby. Good day, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss First Internet Bancorp's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company issued its earnings press release yesterday afternoon, and it's available on the company's website. In addition, the company has included a slide presentation that you can refer to during the call. You can also access these slides on the website.



Joining us today from the management team are Chairman and CEO, David Becker; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Ken Lovik. David will provide an overview and Ken will discuss the financial results. Then we'll open up the call to your questions.



However, before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains