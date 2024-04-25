Q1 2024 NewMarket Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 07:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to NewMarket Corporation's conference call and webcast to review first quarter 2024 financial results. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Bill Skrobacz, Vice President and CFO at Newmarket Corporations.



William J. Skrobacz - NewMarket Corporation - VP & CFO



Thank you, Paul, and thanks to everyone for joining me this afternoon. As a reminder, some of the statements made during this conference call may be forward-looking. Relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements are contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K. During this call, I will also discuss the non-GAAP financial measures included in our earnings release.



The earnings release, which can be found on our website includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. We filed our 10-Q this morning. It contains significantly more details