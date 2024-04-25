Q3 2024 Resmed Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Amy Wakeham - ResMed Inc. - Chief IR Officer



Welcome to ResMed's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call.



During today's call, we will discuss several non-GAAP measures that we believe provide useful information for investors. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the GAAP financial information. We encourage you to review the supporting schedules in today's earnings press release to reconcile the non-GAAP measures with the