Q1 2024 Dexcom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Abby, and welcome to Dexcom's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Our agenda begins with Kevin Sayer, Dexcom's Chairman, President and CEO, who will summarize our recent highlights and ongoing strategic initiatives, followed by a financial review and outlook from Jereme Sylvain, our Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call up for your questions.



At that time, we ask analysts to limit themselves to 1 question so we can provide an opportunity for everyone participating today. Please note that there are also slides available related to our first quarter 2024