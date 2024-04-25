Q2 2024 Fair Isaac Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fair Isaac Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Singleton. Please go ahead.



Dave Singleton - Fair Isaac Corporation - VP of IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending FICO's second quarter earnings call. I'm Dave Singleton, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Will Lansing; and our CFO, Steve Weber.



Today, we issued a press release that describes financial results compared to the prior year. On this call, management will also discuss results in comparison with the prior quarter to facilitate an understanding of the run rate of the business.



Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.



