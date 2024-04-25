Q1 2024 Boyd Gaming Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Boyd Gaming First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. My name is David Strow, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Boyd Gaming. I will be the moderator for today's call, which is being recorded on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Operator Instructions)



Our speakers for today's call are Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Josh Hirsberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our comments today will include statements that are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. All forward-looking statements in our comments are as of today's date. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.



There are certain risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our filings with the SEC that may impact our results. During our call today, we will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures. For a complete reconciliation of historical non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures,