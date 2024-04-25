Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Edwards Lifesciences first quarter 2024 results. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Wilterding, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.
Mark Wilterding - Edwards Lifesciences Corporation - VP of IR
Thanks a lot, Diego, and good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. With me on today's call is our CEO, Bernard Zovighian, and our CFO, Scott Ullem. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call will be Larry Wood, our Global President of TAVR and Surgical Structural Heart; Daveen Chopra, our global leader of TMTT; Wayne Markowitz, our Global Leader of Surgical Structural Heart; and Katie Szyman, our Global Leader of Critical Care.
Just after the close of regular trading, Edwards Lifesciences released first quarter 2024 financial results. During today's call, management will discuss these results included in the press release and accompanying financial schedules and then use the remaining
Q1 2024 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...