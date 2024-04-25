Q1 2024 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Edwards Lifesciences first quarter 2024 results. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Wilterding, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, you may begin.



Mark Wilterding - Edwards Lifesciences Corporation - VP of IR



Thanks a lot, Diego, and good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. With me on today's call is our CEO, Bernard Zovighian, and our CFO, Scott Ullem. Also joining us for the Q&A portion of the call will be Larry Wood, our Global President of TAVR and Surgical Structural Heart; Daveen Chopra, our global leader of TMTT; Wayne Markowitz, our Global Leader of Surgical Structural Heart; and Katie Szyman, our Global Leader of Critical Care.



Just after the close of regular trading, Edwards Lifesciences released first quarter 2024 financial results. During today's call, management will discuss these results included in the press release and accompanying financial schedules and then use the remaining