Q1 2024 Roku Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Conrad Grodd - Roku, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Roku's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. On today's call are Anthony Wood, Roku's Founder and CEO; Dan Jedda, our CFO, Charlie Collier; President, Roku Media; and Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices.



Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available on our shareholder letter, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at roku.com/investor.



On this call, we'll make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our shareholder letter and periodic SEC filings for risk factors that could